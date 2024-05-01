Advocates push for legislation to benefit immigrants during rally at State Capitol

This International Workers’ Day, advocates for the immigrant community are raising their voices with a May Day march and rally at the State Capitol.

The core message: that immigrant labor is one of the many ways that immigrants contribute to our country.

“They work as hard, they work over the average that any American worker would work. Over 10 hours, 12 hours, seven days a week, don’t have time for their family, just to provide for their family,” Giselle Chavez, Make The Road Connecticut Bridgeport housing organizer, said.

Make The Road Connecticut organized the rally that brought together immigrants, community leaders, nonprofit organizations and other allies in the immigrant community.

The demonstrators chanted in Spanish, “The people united will never be defeated,” calling on Connecticut residents to recognize that immigrants work alongside their neighbors as nurses, construction workers, farm workers and caregivers.

The group has several action items they want Connecticut legislators to address. Their priorities are: a fair and humane immigration system, healthcare for immigrants, including the expansion of Husky, worker protections, equitable education and just cause for all evictions.

To put faces on some of these issues, several essential workers and others spoke out in front of the Capitol, sharing personal stories about how they have been impacted.

State Rep. Bobby Sanchez (D-New Britain) observed the rally from the steps of the Capitol, and says he supports the group’s causes.

“We have so many immigrants coming into our state, as well as coming into the United States at this point, and all they want is an opportunity. I think we should give them that opportunity,” Rep. Sanchez said.

However, House Republican Leader Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) told NBC Connecticut he is not supporting the policy changes.

"Rallies like today's outside the capitol often present a one-sided view to Connecticut residents. The policy changes discussed carry substantial costs and consequences, a reality often overlooked," Candelora said in a statement.

“For instance, providing 'free' healthcare to undocumented immigrants has led to significant budgetary strain, crimping our capacity to fulfill basic government duties. Expanding eligibility is simply unaffordable. Additionally, our struggling business community and working families cannot bear the burden of further 'worker protections' mandated by the legislature. Many of these proposed policies are simply not viable," the statement continues.

Governor Ned Lamont’s Press Secretary David Bednarz also responded to Wednesday's rally, saying:

“Over the last several years, Governor Lamont has signed several significant pieces of legislation and directed historic levels of investments to be made to ensure that every child in Connecticut has equal access to healthcare and education, no matter their immigration status. The governor is committed to ensuring that the laws and policies of our state treat everyone fairly and humanely.”