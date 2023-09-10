Advocates raise awareness of veteran suicide and treatment with 22-mile fireman carry

Dozens came together in Hartford for the start of a 22-mile movement.

One group is bringing awareness to veteran suicide and symbolizing a staggering statistic: 22 veterans take their lives every day.

"You know, service can be in a various degree of ways. This is my service," said Travis Ellis, cofounder of Shepard's Men.

Travis Ellis didn't join the military, but he's one of the co-founders of Shepard's Men, a group that raises money for the Share Military Initiative. Share is a national program based in Atlanta, Georgia, that supports post 9-11 veterans struggling with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

"Since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan for the last 20 years, men and women have come back completely changed from the time they deployed and the signature injuries of these wars are often unseen," said Ellis.

To symbolize supporting and uplifting veterans, active and retired servicemen as well as volunteers set out on a 22-mile fireman's carry.

"I didn't want to get help either. I thought I was too proud, too tough. And I'm glad I did because I probably wouldn't be here today if I didn't," said Glenn Wells, of Woodstock, Georgia.

Wells served in the Marine Corps for 21 years. He said it took him a long time to recover mentally and physically after his service.

"I was in a lot of explosions, and I ended up getting a brain injury from it. After I retired, I kept passing out. I couldn't function. I had a really hard time remembering things. It just brought me down. I got pretty suicidal myself," said Wells.

But after getting help and treatment thanks to Shepard's Men and Share Military Initiative, Wells' life turned around.

"Now, I'm doing great. I'm actually a lawyer now. I love everything about this," said Wells.

The fireman carry is split into three stages. The first leg was 8.5 miles from Hartford to the Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain.

The group did another 8.5 miles from the 9/11 Memorial in Westport to the Purple Heart Monument in Norwalk.

The final five miles will be done in New York City on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It will be done to honor the first responders who gave their lives that day.

"If I could say, if you are a veteran out there, take my example. Find the help, seek the help," said Wells.

Since 2014, Shepard's Men has raised more than $6 million for more than 750 veterans and their families.