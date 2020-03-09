After State’s First Case, Wilton Residents, Schools Cautious on Coronavirus

Wilton residents say they’re being careful now that the presumptive first case of coronavirus is confirmed in Connecticut. They also say they’re not surprised given how often people from the area travel out of state.

“it was inevitable. It’s just like any other virus,” said Debbie, who declined to give her last name.

Health officials say a Wilton man between 40 and 50 years old likely caught the virus in California. He’s now being treated at Danbury Hospital.

News may have spread about the state’s first case, but people aren’t concerned about the virus doing the same.

“I’m not really worried about it right now,” said Julie Harris.

She says she’s a cancer survivor and reached out to health professionals on what she should do. She says others should do the same.

“I had some breast cancer treatment a year ago and so I wondered if I was compromised and the doctor said no.”

Paul Luchansky says he thinks people are overreacting a bit, telling NBC Connecticut how it’s impacting his neighbor’s big day.

“People have canceled coming in for the wedding,” said Luchansky.

Wilton Public Schools has announced they’re cutting down on non-essential group gatherings out of precaution. They've canceled all afterschool activities this week.

“Personally I don’t think anything should be canceled,” said Nina Depeugh, whose son goes to Cider Mill. She says events at his school have been canceled through the month of March.

"Fifth Grade Fun Night – I’m mad about that,” said Wyatt. “That’s disappointing.”

Nina says the cancellations should be the same across the board.

“If it’s important enough that morning and afterschool activities need to be canceled and field trips need to be postponed, then all of it should be canceled,” said Depeugh.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Wilton Public Schools and did not get a response.

On its website, the school details a handwashing routine for pre-K through fifth-grade students for when they enter the school, eat lunch and use the bathroom.

The site also says there will be details later this week about a remote learning if the school should close, and on next week’s after school activities.