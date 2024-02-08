AirTag used to stalk Goshen woman, police say

State police report a man was just arrested after an Apple AirTag allegedly linked to him was found on a Goshen woman’s car.

Normally people attach the device to items – like keys – to easily find them with an app.

“We hope people use the use it for good things, but you know, people with bad intentions will use them for bad things,” said Daniel Maxwell, University of New Haven criminal justice distinguished lecturer.

Police said the woman got multiple alerts on her phone that a tracking device was moving with her.

Troopers said she eventually found the AirTag stuck on a wheel rim. Authorities said they tracked it back to Anthony Magro who is now facing an electronic stalking charge.

Police report the woman did not know the Bridgeport man and that “these events had caused her to fear for her personal safety and that of her family members.”

“I just tell people to pay attention to your phones. Pay attention to alerts. You know, if you're not sure, you can always contact the companies,” Maxwell said.

Other cases like this have been reported across the country and here in Connecticut.

In 2022, Naugatuck police arrested a man who they say used an AirTag to stalk someone who had a protective order against him.

On Apple’s website, it previously said it condemns the malicious use of its products and it has a section with advice to help detect and stop unwanted tracking.

“It's really important for the tech companies to, you know, go above and beyond to try to keep people safe and to help law enforcement when they have to investigate cases like this,” Maxwell sad.

There is no word yet as to how or why the device ended up on the woman’s car. The suspect is due in court next week.