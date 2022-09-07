Mansfield

All Mansfield Schools to Open Thursday After Bus Concerns Addressed

Mansfield schools will reopen Thursday for grades pre-K through 8 a day after a day of problems with the district's bus company.

Emails went to parents Wednesday afternoon that said the school district was able to work with the bus company to address concerns.

The school district's website lists M&J Bus Company as the vendor it uses.

On Tuesday, Mansfield school superintendent Peter Dart told parents classes would not be held for students pre-K through 8th grade because "unacceptable issues" prevented the district's bus company's ability to transport students in a safe and timely manner.

Dart said there were issues with the bus company communicating about critical issues and as a result, all students, with the exception of high schoolers, would not have school Wednesday.

The emails Wednesday said administrators expected smoother operations from M&J but that parents should reach out to the schools if they experience any bus-related issues on Thursday.

John Hipsher, the chief operating officer of M&J Bus Company, told NBC Connecticut the superintendent's email to parents about bus issues was a mischaracterization of what happened.

"We have had a wonderful working relationship with this district for over 6 years now. We need some time just to improve on the routes, get accustomed to them," Hipsher said.

