All 13 state park campgrounds in Connecticut are fully booked for Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Memorial Day weekend will be the first major holiday since at least half of the state has reached full vaccination status and much of the state has reopened.

DEEP said people were able to make reservations online and in advance at reserveamerica.com.