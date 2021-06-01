AMBER Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Missing Out of Middletown

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old missing out of Middletown.

Police are looking for 4-year-old Armel Muhammed. He is described as 3-foot-6, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and blue jeans.

Middletown police say Muhammed was being watched by a relative when 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, a family friend, picked him up without permission.

Fonda is described as 5-foot-6, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They may be traveling in a blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with Connecticut registration AX50065.

Police also looking for David Fonda, 38, who was believed to be in the car as well.

The car was last seen on Derby Street in New Britain on Monday, May 31 around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-347-2541 or 911.

More information was not immediately available. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.