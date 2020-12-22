American Airlines to Resume Service at Tweed-New Haven Airport

American Airlines is resuming daily service at Tweed Airport in New Haven next month, marking the first daily commercial flights from the airport since they were stopped in October.

The airline is expected to resume flights on January 5, 2021, the airport said Tuesday. American Airlines will once again offer daily service between New Haven and Philadelphia.

“We are excited to welcome American Airlines back to New Haven," Tweed-New Haven Executive Director Sean Scanlon said in a statement. "2020 has been a challenging year for aviation but we are confident that good things are ahead for both Tweed and air travel in 2021 and we look forward to working with our partners at American to meet the needs of our passengers as they begin to travel once again."

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Dec. 27.

With American Airlines connecting to at least 70 destinations in Philadelphia, Tweed's website advertises the airport as "Your local gateway to all American Airlines destinations around the world."

In a statement on Monday, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said the passing of a COVID-19 relief package and the Payroll Support Program funding that came with it allowed for a return to service at locations across the country.

"This PSP extension will enable us to bring furloughed team members back to work and resume air service to cities and towns that rely on us — all at a critical moment," the statement read. "We appreciate the confidence Congress and the administration are placing in us by extending this additional support, and we proudly accept the responsibility that comes with it. We are prepared to work as hard as ever as we continue to care for our customers, provide vital air service to communities across the country and keep our country moving toward an eventual recovery from this pandemic."