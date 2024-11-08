Connecticut

American Freight to close 2 stores in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

furniture generic boxford mass
necn

An appliance and furniture store announced that they'll be closing their two locations in Connecticut.

American Freight is closing all 328 of its locations nationwide, including in Newington and Derby.

Because of this, they're offering sales in person and online.

Shoppers can expect discounts of up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices. Available items include living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables and a selection of appliances.

The store's Newington location is at 65 Holmes Rd. and the Derby location is at 656 New Haven Ave.

They also have several locations in neighboring states including Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.

In a statement, the company says it has struggled due to inflation and macroeconomic challenges.

There will be financing and delivery services available to customers, and all sales are final. You can visit their website here.

