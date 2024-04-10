meriden

Meriden restaurant to close after 52 years of serving community

American Steakhouse in Meriden
American Steakhouse in Meriden is closing after 52 years of serving the community.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that it will close on Sunday, April 21.

“We have cherished the years of serving our loyal customers in this wonderful community, and we thank you for your support,” the Facebook post says.   

"We will miss all of you as you have been a part of our family since we opened our doors in 1971!" the post says. "Although the doors to our Meriden location are closing, our commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences will continue at our two other locations."

Luis Dominguez, the manager of American Steakhouse in Meriden, said thank you to everyone for supporting them. Some customers have been coming in two or three days a week, he said.

The Meriden location is at 1170 East Main St.

There are two other American Steakhouse locations. One is in Bridgeport and the other is in Norwalk.

Both will remain open and Dominguez said customers with gift cards will be able to use them at the other two locations.

American Steakhouse locations

  • 210 Boston Ave. Bridgeport
  • 595 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk

