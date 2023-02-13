Americans Expected to Spend $25.9 Billion on Valentine's Day This Year

Love is in the air and with Valentine's Day just one day away, we're taking a look at everything that makes up the special day, including the economics of it all.

Between flowers, cards and candy, there are a lot of special moments, but there is also money being made during the holiday.

According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach $25.9 billion in 2013, which would be one of the highest spending years on record.

On average, for candy, cards, flowers and other gifts for friends and loved ones, Americans will shell out $192.80. That's up from $175.41 in 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At Mill in the River in South Windsor, employees said adjustments have to be made as the volume of customers kick up during this time of year.

"It is really a busy time, which is good for us, and it's competitive," said Mill on the River manager Alexis Wolf.

"Because just the nature of the reservations, it's a lot of two tops versus, you know, other holidays. And on the weekends, it could be larger groups so you kind of have to reinvent the wheel and change the dining room set up downstairs and here with all smaller tables to accommodate the nature of you know, a romantic dinner out," Wolf added.

Due to high volume, the restaurant does require reservations on any major holiday including Valentine's Day, but since it is a week night, if you miss out on Tuesday, you have other days to celebrate.

If you're trying to save money, here are some ways you might be able to celebrate.

Do a Do It Yourself date night. Skip the expensive dinner out and make a special meal at home.

Postpone your celebration. Starting on February 15, everything related to Valentine's Day will be significantly marked down so consider celebrating the following weekend.

Create your own gift package. Pair a stuffed animal with a Spotify playlist just for them. This is a good way to show your feelings without going over the top.



Some people also celebrated this past weekend while others are waiting to celebrate on the actual day or later this week so expect crowds.