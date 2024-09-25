Windsor Locks

Ammonia leak at dairy supplier closes Route 159 in Suffield, Windsor Locks

NBC Universal, Inc.

An ammonia leak at a dairy supplier has closed part of Route 159 in Suffield and Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning and multiple businesses and homes have been evacuated.

Suffield police were called to HP Hood on East Street around 12:45 a.m. for a reported ammonia leak.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews responded and HP Hood was immediately evacuated.

Police said neighboring businesses and some homes nearby were also evacuated.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified about the incident and responded with their HazMat Response Team.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

At this time, the Route 159 is closed between Suffield Street and MacDougall Prison, CTRoads says. Route 159 is also closed from Boston Neck Road to Fernwood Drive, according to Suffield police.

Local

StormTracker 9 mins ago

Cloudy today, tracking chances for rain Thursday

Glastonbury 2 hours ago

Glastonbury town council approves funding to reopen Cotton Hollow Preserve

It's unclear when the area will reopen. Anyone in the area is encouraged to take alternate routes.

There is no hazard to the public.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us