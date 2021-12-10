Andover Elementary Students Decorate Ornaments for White House Christmas Tree Display

Students from Andover Elementary School have decorated special ornaments for display at the National Christmas Tree Display in Washington D.C.

As part of the annual America Celebrated ornament program, dozens of schools from across the country were chosen to display their creations on the trees on the Ellipse in President’s Park, according to the National Park Service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The students created ornaments to represent Connecticut amongst the trees surrounding the National Christmas tree, with each tree representing a U.S. state, territory or the District of Columbia.

“I was beaming with pride when I saw the Connecticut tree behind the White House,” Andover Supt. Valerie Bruneau said in a statement.

“As spectators stopped to take pictures, I was glowing as we shared our 24 ornaments. Each one is a little masterpiece. A little piece of small-town Andover to share with the world,” Bruneau added.

The tradition of the National Christmas Tree began over 90 years ago, when President Calvin Coolidge decorated a 48-foot balsam fir on Christmas Eve, state officials said, and it remains an annual event.

The website for the National Christmas Tree lighting describes the inspirations for the Connecticut ornaments and includes photos and descriptions of all the ornaments.

Anyone is able to view the display daily through Jan. 1.