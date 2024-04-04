mohegan sun

Andrea Bocelli's holiday tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena in December

Andrea Bocelli will come to Mohegan Sun Arena this winter during his 2024 Holiday Tour.

He will have a 7:30 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Tickets are available on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Subject to availability, fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Wednesday, April 17.

This is one of 10 performances on the tour. Learn more about the tour here.

He will perform at the TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 14 and at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 19.

Bocelli performed in Connecticut in March with a show at the XL Center in Hartford after his December 2023 concert was postponed because of health concerns.

