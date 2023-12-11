Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli show at XL Center in Hartford rescheduled for February

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

Andrea Bocelli has rescheduled his show at the XL Center in Hartford for February.

The show that was scheduled for Saturday night was postponed due to health concerns.

The performance, which is part of the Bocelli's holiday tour, was scheduled for Dec. 9 in Hartford.

He will now perform in Hartford on Feb. 23.

“Andrea Bocelli is humbled by all the love and support he has received, and is happy to announce that tickets are back on sale for the four postponed shows from last week. All tickets for the originally scheduled dates remain valid,” a statement on Bocelli’s Facebook page says. 

For those who are unable to attend the new dates, a 14-day refund period begins now, according to the singer's Facebook page.

All tickets for the originally scheduled show can be used for the new date.

The show in Boston is now scheduled for Dec. 20, the Baltimore show will be on Feb. 20 and the Philadelphia show will be on Feb. 21.

