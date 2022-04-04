Animal Control Trying to Find Owners of Dogs Found in Kent

Two beagles were found in a field in Kent and animal control is trying to figure out who they belong to.

The dogs were found in a field on Spooner Hill Road in Kent, where they had been at least since last Wednesday, and animal control said they are not chipped and were not wearing collars.

They are sharing the information in hopes of figuring out where the dogs belong.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Kent Animal Control at 860-488-6476.