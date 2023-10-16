Another Connecticut restaurant to be on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on Friday

Call Connecticut Flavorstate U.S.A. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" will be featuring a local restaurant on Friday for the second week in a row.

Guy Fieri and his team from the Food Network show visited Grigg Street Pizza in Greenwich for the “East, South, West” episode.

The show description, says, “In Greenwich, Conn., a pizza joint is putting out real deal pie and off-the-hook Philly cheesesteaks.”

Matthew Watson and Jonathan Corbo, who both grew up in Greenwich, moved back and started their families here, own the pizza shop at 1 Grigg St.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Grigg Street Pizza website says it has “a simple, consistent menu that isn’t trying to be everything to everyone, but does hopefully have something for anyone” and it is filled with music and posters from concerts the owners went to hang on the walls.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. on Oct. 20.

A Connecticut restaurant was also featured on the Food Network's, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday.

Il Pastaficio in Greenwich was featured on the "From Chicken to Noodles," episode and it focused on several dishes, including the Lasagna al Tartufo.

See recipes from the episode here.

Corbo’s Deli in Stamford will be highlighted in the "Sandwich-Fest" episode that airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

"In Stamford, Connecticut, a real deal deli is putting out the bomb belly bao and a righteous Reuben," the description says.

See the recipes here.