Ansonia Community Prays for Missing 1-Year-Old’s Safe Return Home

Dozens of people from Ansonia and beyond gathered together to pray for missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.

Her family and detectives continue to search for her.

The group, made up of folks of many faiths, met at Veterans Park next to Ansonia City Hall Saturday evening.

They prayed someone may know something that will lead to her.

Morales was reported missing after her mother, 43-year-old Christine Halloway, was found beaten to death in their Ansonia home Monday night.

An amber alert was eventually issued for her.

Local, state, and federal officials have been following up on tips from around the state.

The pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ansonia organized the prayer vigil.

“I wanted the family to know there’s an entire community that’s embracing them. That I don’t know what they’re feeling. I’m sure they feel alone and just as helpless as anyone else as to what to do, but I really wanted them to feel the embrace of this community’s care,” said Rev. Jim Midgley.

“I have a 4-year-old little boy and just the thought of that happening to any child is really devastating,” said attendee Joyce Fiacco of Seymour.

“A stranger came up and was praying for me right there and it absolutely broke my heart. It made my choke up,” said Vanessa’s cousin Joshua Morales.

He and other love ones passed out posters with pictures of Vanessa to those who attended the vigil.

The investigation into her whereabouts continues.

Police say the child’s father has been cooperating with the investigation.

He was arrested by New Haven Police earlier this week on weapons charges that Ansonia Police said are unrelated to the homicide or missing person case.

Anyone with information about where Vanessa may be is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.