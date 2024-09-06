Ansonia

Ansonia Middle School to have increased police presence Friday

By Angela Fortuna

Ansonia Middle School
Ansonia Middle School will have an increased police presence on Friday because of an incident that happened Thursday night.

The school district said they are working with the Ansonia Police Department to "actively investigate a matter" that occurred on Thursday.

They're doing it out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students, staff and the community, according to the school district.

"We want to reassure the community that this precautionary measure is being taken to provide an added layer of security and to foster a safe and positive environment," Superintendent Joseph DiBacco said in a statement.

DiBacco said the investigation has nothing to do with a social media post about a gun in the middle school.

"That information is incorrect and we ask that people refrain posting second hand unverified information," he said.

The school district said they will continue to work closely with the police department as they conduct their investigation.

