Apple Festival returns to Mystic this weekend

It is still fall festival season, and there is another event happening this weekend in Connecticut!

This Saturday and Sunday, there will be an Apple Festival at Olde Mistick Village from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to organizers, there will many vendors that offer a variety of products including, hand-knitted items, arts and crafts, and seasonal treats such as maple, apple, and pumpkin.

Treats such as apple crisp with Hershey ice cream, apples dipped in chocolate and caramel, fried dough, pies and many gluten free and vegan baked dishes are on the menu.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There will also be many activities for the little ones, including face painting, a sand art booth, pumpkin decorating and on Sunday there will be a petting zoo.

Niantic Children's Museum and Busy Bees Play Hive will be in attendance with a play hive center and Melissa and Doug imaginative stations for play.