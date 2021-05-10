Applications Being Accepted for Connecticut College Corps

Connecticut College Corps, a program to recruit college students to work at summer enrichment programs, is accepting applications, according to the governor’s office.

Connecticut College Corps is part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan to give students from kindergarten to grade 12 enrichment and learning experiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state will be partnering with local colleges and universities to recruit 500 higher education students who will get training on social-emotional health, equity, diversity and academic training.

The program would be funded with $1.5 million of Connecticut’s Coronavirus Relief Funds, in addition to $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds under a proposal the governor recently submitted to the state legislature.

“Thousands of students have had their school years significantly disrupted from the pandemic and it is critical that we help them have a stimulating summer and an engaging educational experience,” Lamont said in a statement. “Our administration is launching the Connecticut College Corps as a way to provide K-12 students with much needed summer enrichment opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time giving college students experiences that will improve their career opportunities.”

Applications are open until May 21. Applicants should be undergraduate college students who attend Connecticut colleges and universities, including class of 2021 graduating seniors or Connecticut residents who attend college out of state.

Fairfield University is the home of the Connecticut College Corps. Learn more online here.