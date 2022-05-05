Armed Carjackings Happen in the Same Area of Wallingford in Two Days

Wallingford Police are investigating after a few armed carjackings happened on the same street in the past two days.

Officials said the first carjacking happened on Monday night in the area of 191 South Turnpike Rd.

A man had has car taken by two passengers that he previously picked up in a different town while working for Uber. He wasn't hurt, police said.

The two thieves were described as men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old wearing ski masks, according to authorities.

The men pulled out a handgun, forced the driver out of the car, then stole it and fled. The car that was stolen was a blue 2012 Honda Accord with CT registration 2AUBH5.

On Wednesday night, officials responded to a second carjacking in the area of 179 South Turnpike Rd.

A woman was also working for Uber when her car was stolen. She had picked up a man in a different town, who later pulled out a handgun and ordered the woman to get out of the car. The man then fled in the stolen car at a high speed, officials said.

The thief was wearing all black clothing and was wearing a black N95 face mask.

Police said the car stolen was a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with CT registration AV56647.

Police assigned to the FBI safe street and New Haven shooting task forces are investigating.

Authorities are urging anyone who works for Uber to use caution when picking people up. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-294-2800.