Armed man got in person's car, forced them to drive to bank and withdraw money: Danbury PD

Police in Danbury are working to identify a man who is accused of getting into a person's car in the parking lot of a grocery store and forcing them to drive to a bank and withdraw money on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Newtown Road around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery and kidnapping.

When police arrived to the area, they met with a family who said a man approached their vehicle with a gun in the parking lot of Stop and Shop.

According to police, the victims reported that the man ordered them to unlock the car and got in the back driver's seat. Once there, the man reportedly ordered a victim to drive to the Bank of America on Main Street and withdraw $500. The victim complied.

Authorities said the man then demanded the victim drive back to Newtown Road. Before leaving the scene, the man stole an iPhone from a victim.

The suspect is described as a man with a muscular build between the age of 30 and 40.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Danbury Police Department at (203) 797-4611. Anonymous tips can be texted by sending DANBURYPD and the information to 847411.