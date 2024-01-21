At least 1 person seriously injured in Redding crash

At least one person has serious injuries and another person is being evaluated after a crash in Redding early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on Lonetown Road around 2:15 a.m.

The passenger told dispatchers that the vehicle had hit a tree and he was trapped in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Once emergency crews arrived to the area, firefighters removed the trapped passenger.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to Danbury Hospital.

Police said the passenger suffered serious injuries and the driver was still being evaluated. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Lonetown Road when it missed a curve in the road, continued straight and then hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.