Man arrested after attacking, robbing women during crime spree in Bridgeport: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked and robbed several women over the course of four hours in Bridgeport over the weekend.

The police department said Cecil Mills, 35, was taken into custody Saturday morning after a vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase that ended near North and Madison avenues.

Mills allegedly sexually assaulted one woman and robbed three others. He allegedly followed all of the woman in a stolen Toyota Camry.

A fourth woman told police that the same vehicle intentionally struck her car from behind in Seaside Park.

The first robbery was reported at about 7 a.m. The second robbery and sexual assault happened just before 10:30 a.m. and the third robbery happened at about 11:15 a.m., according to authorities.

The women ranged in age from 22 to 52 years old. The police department said Mills allegedly stole cash, cell phones and other electronics during the robberies.

Many of those items were found in the stolen Camry after it crashed, including a large amount of narcotics, police said.

Mills allegedly crashed into multiple cars during the pursuit and one of the accidents resulted in minor injuries.

He faces more than a dozen charges including assault, sexual assault, robbery, evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer and more. Mills is being held on a $177,500 bond.