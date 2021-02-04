Attorney General to Make Announcement on CT's Response to Opioid Epidemic

Attorney General William Tong will make what his office said is a major announcement about Connecticut’s response to the opioid epidemic

Tong will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. outside the Office of the Attorney General in Hartford.

It’s not clear what Tong will announce, but the Associated Press reports that several attorneys general have scheduled announcements today about the opioid crisis.

The announcements come after reports of a global business consulting firm agreeing to a multimillion-dollar settlement connected to the crisis.

The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to a $573 million settlement over its role in advising companies on how to “supercharge” opioid sales amid an overdose crisis, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal ahead of Thursday's planned announcement and filings in courts in 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Most of the money in the national settlement, which was first reported by The New York Times, would be sent to the states in less than a year, and would be used to abate the national overdose crisis, the Associated Press reports.

State and local governments have been filing lawsuits over the past few years against companies that make and sell prescription opioids for their role in the crisis. But going after a consulting firm is a new wrinkle in the litigation.

McKinsey provided documents used in legal proceedings regarding Stamford-based OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, including some that describe its efforts to help the company try to “supercharge” opioid sales in 2013, as reaction to the overdose crisis was taking a toll on prescribing.

Documents made public in Purdue proceedings last year include emails among McKinsey. One from 2008, a year after the company first pleaded guilty to opioid-related crimes, says board members, including a Sackler family member, “‘blessed’ him to do whatever he thinks is necessary to ‘save the business.’”

Purdue is in bankruptcy court to try to settle lawsuits against it. The company has proposed a settlement that could be worth $10 billion over time. The company last year also pleaded guilty to criminal charges in part of a settlement with the federal government. Both Purdue and members of the Sackler family who own the firm agreed to pay $225 million to the U.S. government as part of the deal.

A group of the largest drug distribution companies plus drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have also been working on a national settlement.