Attorney General to Present Settlement in Sheff v. O’Neill

Attorney General William Tong said he will present a settlement today in Sheff v. O'Neill, “placing the state on a pathway to end 30 years of litigation over how best to reduce racial isolation of Hartford schools.”

Officials will hold a media availability outside Hartford Superior Court after the hearing.

BACKGROUND ON SHEFF V. O'NEILL

On July 9, 1996, the state Supreme Court issued its decision in the case, stating that students in Hartford public schools were racially, ethnically and economically isolated and that, as a result, students hadn’t been provided a substantially equal educational opportunity under the state constitution, article eighth.

A memorandum on the decision states that the Court recognized that the state had “not intentionally segregated racial and ethnic minorities in the Hartford public school system,” but “also recognized that the State had created local school districts, which it identified as the most important factor contributing to the concentration of racial and ethnic minorities in Hartford.”

The case led to the creation of an Education Improvement Panel as well as an "An Act Enhancing Educational Choices and Opportunities," legislation aimed at reducing racial, ethnic and economic isolation, as well as improving the quality of education throughout the State -- with an emphasis on improving urban education.

The ACLU has called the case, which started in 1989, a “groundbreaking school desegregation case” in Hartford.

MORE ON SHEFF V. O'NEILL

Read more about the case on the state judicial website.

You can find the Sheff Movement website here.

