Attorneys for Man Paralyzed While in New Haven Police Custody to Announce Lawsuit

Attorneys for a man who was paralyzed in June when a New Haven police van without seatbelts made a sudden stop will be holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit against the New Haven Police Department.

Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, was being driven in a van to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision and Cox went headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.

Earlier this month, Cox’s family said he had been making progress but was readmitted to the hospital and his attorneys said they delayed filing a federal civil rights lawsuit because of it, but still planned to do so unless there was a settlement.

Marching down the streets of New Haven, hundreds came out chanting and holding signs. They made their way down to the New Haven Police Department for Randy Cox.

They said the suit would name the officers involved in the transport and the city of New Haven as defendants.

“It makes the claims against the individual officers for negligence in the operation of the motor vehicle. It makes claims against the officers for violating Randy Cox’s civil rights in the way that they handled him and manhandled him,” Attorney R.J. Webber previously said.

Cox’s supporters have said the police mocked his cries for help after he was injured and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries. Police video shows the officers dragged him by his feet from the van and placed him in a holding cell at the police department before paramedics finally took him to a hospital.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Two New Haven police officers were placed on paid leave because of their response to an incident in which a man was seriously injured after an officer maneuvered to avoid a crash.

The police chief said on Sept. 15 that the officers remain on leave and action against them cannot move forward until the state’s attorney makes a decision on charges.

“We have to put our internal affairs investigation on hold while the state’s attorney’s office is going through their process because we don’t want to be tripping over each other, we don’t want to complicate each other’s processes,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said earlier this month.

The city previously announced a series of police reforms stemming from the case, including eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead.

They also require officers to immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if the prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid.

Attorney Ben Crump said New Haven’s mayor and police chief have met with Cox.

A news conference will be held at noon at New Haven City Hall.