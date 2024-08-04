Seymour

Authorities ID paddleboarder pulled from Housatonic River in Seymour

By Cat Murphy

NBC Connecticut

Authorities have identified a paddleboarder who died after being recovered from the Housatonic River on Thursday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said state and local officials responded to the Housatonic River around 6:15 p.m. Thursday after boaters reported finding a paddleboarder in the river.

The paddleboarder, identified on Sunday as 30-year-old Alyssa Mackinnon, of Fairfield, was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

Mackinnon's cause of death has yet to be determined.

The incident remains under investigation.

