Reported kidnapping turned out to be altercation, person in custody: mayor

A reported kidnapping that happened in Meriden turned out to be an altercation and resulted in an arrest, according to city officials.

City officials told NBC Connecticut that there is an active investigation underway. Authorities confirmed that no kidnapping or abduction ever occurred.

A person involved in an altercation between multiple people has been take into custody, according to the city.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

