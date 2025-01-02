Naugatuck

Authorities look for info about emaciated dog found abandoned in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Animal Control

Animal control officers are looking for information about an emaciated dog that was found abandoned over the weekend.

Naugatuck Animal Control said the dog, a girl who's about one a year old, was found on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows where she came from to speak up. The dog isn't available for adoption at this time.

"Someone knows where she came from. Please speak up and pray there are no others like this where she came from," Naugatuck Animal Control said on Facebook.

Animal control said they will be slowly rehabbing her to a healthy weight and will make sure she finds a safe home.

