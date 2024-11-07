Avelo Airlines begins flying from Bradley Airport

Avelo Airlines is now flying from Bradley International Airport.

Avelo said it will begin offering nonstop routes to Charlotte/Concord and Wilmington, North Carolina on Thursday.

On Friday, it will begin offering flights to Daytona Beach and Orlando/Lakeland in Florida.

Starting next week, Avelo will add Houston, Texas and its first scheduled international flights with service to Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica, the airline announced.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Orlando/Lakeland, FL (LAL) – Nov. 8

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB) – Nov. 8

Houston, TX (HOU) – Nov. 15

Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) – Nov. 16

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – Nov. 20

Learn more about the airlines that fly out of Bradley International Airport here.

Avelo Airlines also flies out of Tweed New Haven Airport, serving dozens of destinations.