Avelo Airlines expands Tweed-New Haven services with new Florida route

Avelo Airlines has announced the addition of its 25th nonstop destination from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) to Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL).

A spokesperson said Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service from Connecticut to this Florida location.

Starting on June 13, the airline will operate flights between HVN and LAL twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares starting at $72.

"We are thrilled to expand our services for Connecticut travelers with our 25th nonstop destination. As one of the nation's fastest-growing regions, we are honored to be the exclusive airline serving Lakeland. Whether for visiting loved ones or enjoying a leisurely vacation, this route provides unparalleled convenience and savings for those exploring Central Florida. Additionally, the hometown feel of LAL ensures Connecticut travelers will experience the same seamless journey they appreciate about Tweed Airport," Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also shared his support for the expansion, stating, "Tweed-New Haven Airport plays a vital role in our ongoing efforts to foster business growth and job opportunities in the New Haven region. Increased flight options ensure reliable transportation solutions crucial for our economic prosperity."

For more information about purchasing flights and prices visit AveloAir.com.