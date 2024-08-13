Air travel

Avelo Airlines to add flights from Tweed-New Haven to New Orleans, Puerto Rico this fall

NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines said it will be adding flights between Tweed-New Haven Airport and New Orleans, doubling the flights to Puerto Rico and expanding its fleet as well.

There will be a new nonstop route to New Orleans and the airline will be doubling the number of flights to Puerto Rico this winter, Avelos announced on Tuesday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Avelo will offer a route between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport beginning Thursday, Nov. 14 and it will run on Thursdays and Sundays.

“With New Haven’s focus on cultural equity and economic opportunity, New Orleans is an exceptionally important new destination. Avelo’s nonstop service will strengthen existing ties between our cities and help foster new collaborations in the arts, academia, and innovation," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 8, Avelo will double the frequency of flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico to four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.  

The airline flies to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

The airline said one-way fares will start at $79. Learn more here.

Local

Air travel 14 seconds ago

Breeze Airways to begin flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport

Southington 1 hour ago

Police searching for driver who fled from police in Southington

Avelo said it will also expand its Boeing Next Generation 737-800s fleet at HVN in November, It will have eight aircraft dedicated to Tweed-New Haven and more than half of the company’s 19 aircraft will be dedicated to Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

Air travelNew HavenTravel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us