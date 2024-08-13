Avelo Airlines to add flights from Tweed-New Haven to New Orleans, Puerto Rico this fall

Avelo Airlines said it will be adding flights between Tweed-New Haven Airport and New Orleans, doubling the flights to Puerto Rico and expanding its fleet as well.

There will be a new nonstop route to New Orleans and the airline will be doubling the number of flights to Puerto Rico this winter, Avelos announced on Tuesday morning.

Avelo will offer a route between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport beginning Thursday, Nov. 14 and it will run on Thursdays and Sundays.

“With New Haven’s focus on cultural equity and economic opportunity, New Orleans is an exceptionally important new destination. Avelo’s nonstop service will strengthen existing ties between our cities and help foster new collaborations in the arts, academia, and innovation," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 8, Avelo will double the frequency of flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico to four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The airline flies to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

The airline said one-way fares will start at $79. Learn more here.

Avelo said it will also expand its Boeing Next Generation 737-800s fleet at HVN in November, It will have eight aircraft dedicated to Tweed-New Haven and more than half of the company’s 19 aircraft will be dedicated to Connecticut.