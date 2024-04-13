avelo airlines

Avelo Airlines joins UConn parade with discounted tickets for Husky fans

By Lia Holmes

Getty Images

The Avelo Airlines is offering a $32 off round-trip base fares to Husky fans, in celebration of the UConn victory parade.

As a sponsor at today's parade and as a tribute to Donovan Clingen, who wears the number '32', the $32 off is applicable to all flights between May 1 and June 21 with the promo code "UCONN32", according to the airline.

Hartford.com will also host a ticket giveaway on their social media channels with round-trip tickets awarded to "Best UConn Parade Selfies" that tag @HartfordHaslt and @AveloAir.

For more information about the limited time discounted tickets, visit their website.

