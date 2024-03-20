Avelo Airlines announces 3 new flights out of Tweed Airport

Avelo Airlines will have three new flights coming in and out of Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The airline said they will be adding three nonstop destinations to Houston, St. Louis and Traverse City.

A spokesperson said Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service from Connecticut to these three destinations.

All three routes will begin in June. One-way fares start at $62.

The flights will go to the following airports:

Houston, Texas - William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

- William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) St. Louis, Missouri - St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

- St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) Traverse City, Michigan - Cherry Capital Airport (TVC)

“We are excited to offer Connecticut residents even more travel options with the addition of Houston, St. Louis and Traverse City. Whether visiting friends and family, enjoying a leisurely vacation or attending an important business meeting, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for Connecticut travelers," Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.

The airline said it will also base a sixth airplane at Tweed Airport, which will create 35 more jobs.

Avelo will now offer flights to 24 nonstop destinations from Tweed, spanning 11 states and Puerto Rico.

For more information and to book a flight, you can visit the airline's website here.