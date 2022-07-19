Aviation Company Coming to Waterbury-Oxford Airport

An aviation company is breaking ground at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport.

Connecticut leaders and student mechanics broke ground on a $20 million-dollar, 11-acre development Tuesday, said to bring more aviation jobs to the state.

Clay Lacy Aviation's new facility at Waterbury-Oxford Airport will house a 146,000-square foot hangar, offices and other services. They are the longest operator of private jets that exists in the U.S.

"I've been based at this field for about 17 years now and seeing it grow to what it is today is absolutely amazing," Chris James, a former aviation student and current Clay Lacy employee said.

He said the company is looking for people to fill 200 new positions as mechanics, techs and customer service representatives.

"We can definitely use more techs everyday, we're just looking for manpower so the more people we can get into the industry the better," James said.

Students from the CT-based aircraft mechanics school CT Aero Tech showed up to support the industry and Clay Lacy's mission, which is to expand jobs, provide high class services and get more kids involved in the aviation industry.

"It seemed like they were gonna start shutting down the schools recently because there wasn't enough enrollment so in order for us to survive in aviation and keep growing we had to get more students involved," George Ballester, another Clay Lacy Aviation employee said.

"Our clients need more facilities more services from us and they've requested it frankly so we're answering their call by breaking ground and building 120,000-square feet of hangar to handle the need that exists," Christopher Hand, senior vice president of the northeast region for Clay Lacy, said.

The company also created a new scholarship program for kids pursuing FAA certifications. They're offering $16,000 in annual scholarships and $10,500 in on-the-job internships.

The facility is expected to open in winter of next year.

