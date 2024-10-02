Avon planning inaugural restaurant week

Plans are in the works for Avon’s inaugural restaurant week and several restaurants and bakeries are planning to take part.
Avon Restaurant Week will be held the week of Oct. 21.
These are the restaurants and bakeries taking part and more are expected to be added:
- Amoroso's Pizza
- Avon Country Deli
- Avon Indian Grill
- Bagel Chalet
- Beanz & Co.
- BouNom Bakery
- Cake Gypsy
- Crumbl Cookie
- Dom's Coffee & Creamery
- Elephant Trail
- Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta
- Little City Pizza
- Marketplace Kitchen and Bar
- Max a Mia
- New England Pasta Co.
- Pho House
- Pure Love Bakery
- Seasons Restaurant & Tap Room
- Small State Provisions
- The North House
The special restaurant week menus will be posted on the town’s website.