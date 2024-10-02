Avon planning inaugural restaurant week

Plans are in the works for Avon’s inaugural restaurant week and several restaurants and bakeries are planning to take part.

Avon Restaurant Week will be held the week of Oct. 21.

These are the restaurants and bakeries taking part and more are expected to be added:

Amoroso's Pizza

Avon Country Deli

Avon Indian Grill

Bagel Chalet

Beanz & Co.

BouNom Bakery

Cake Gypsy

Crumbl Cookie

Dom's Coffee & Creamery

Elephant Trail

Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta

Little City Pizza

Marketplace Kitchen and Bar

Max a Mia

New England Pasta Co.

Pho House

Pure Love Bakery

Seasons Restaurant & Tap Room

Small State Provisions

The North House

The special restaurant week menus will be posted on the town’s website.