Avon

Avon planning inaugural restaurant week

It will be held the week of Oct. 21.

Max A Mia restaurant
Max Hospitality

Plans are in the works for Avon’s inaugural restaurant week and several restaurants and bakeries are planning to take part.

Avon Restaurant Week will be held the week of Oct. 21.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

These are the restaurants and bakeries taking part and more are expected to be added:

  • Amoroso's Pizza
  • Avon Country Deli
  • Avon Indian Grill
  • Bagel Chalet
  • Beanz & Co.
  • BouNom Bakery
  • Cake Gypsy
  • Crumbl Cookie
  • Dom's Coffee & Creamery
  • Elephant Trail
  • Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta
  • Little City Pizza
  • Marketplace Kitchen and Bar
  • Max a Mia
  • New England Pasta Co.
  • Pho House
  • Pure Love Bakery
  • Seasons Restaurant & Tap Room
  • Small State Provisions
  • The North House
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The special restaurant week menus will be posted on the town’s website.

This article tagged under:

AvonFood & Drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us