Avon Police Investigate Reported Home Burglaries

By Angela Fortuna

Police are investigating two reported home burglaries that happened in Avon Thursday night.

The police department said they were made aware of two burglaries that happened in the area of Nod Road, Woodford Hills and Hazen Drive.

The residents weren't home when the burglaries happened. Police say they don't know if the incidents are connected.

Detectives are at the scene investigating. They're asking anyone who lives in the area and has camera footage to contact police at 860-409-4200.

No description of the suspect or suspects was provided.

