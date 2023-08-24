Back-to-school helpers: Community comes together to donate supplies in northeastern CT

The owner of Soleil Bakery in Woodstock, William Beausoleil, set up a table for free school supplies.

Every year, he donates items for the table and invites others in the community to add to it.

“I put a little sign that said if you have extra, leave something, if you need something take it," said Beausoleil, who aims to help the community in a variety of ways year-round.

Beausoleil has been putting out his back-to-school table for about eight years, but he has never received an outpouring of support like he did this year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Just as the table was getting low on supplies, Soleil Bakery received a surprise delivery. Members of the Defenders of Charity, a local riders club based in East Killingly, stopped by with boxes of donated school supplies.

"I started this riders club about eight years ago and I wanted it to be family oriented and I wanted them to do everything they could for charities," said Dale Currier, president of the group.

Currier heard that Beausoleil was putting out a table for school supplies and said they instantly decided to help.

“If kids don’t have the supplies to do what they need in school, it doesn't do them any good to be there," Currier said. "I hope it makes their lives a lot easier."

Most of the supplies donated by the group were gone within two days.

"People are in need," Beausoleil said. “It feels good to be able to give. If you are having a bad day, give something to someone and you will feel better.”