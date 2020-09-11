Case of COVID-19 Reported at Southington's John F. Kennedy Middle School

School officials in Southington said there has been a case of COVID-19 at John F. Kennedy Middle School.

Supt. Timothy Connellan said the school district was notified Friday morning and anyone who was in direct contact with the infected person has been asked to quarantine.

He sent a message Friday to families with children in Southington Public Schools, as well as staff members, saying that the school district notifies the school community when someone associated with the district has been identified as a confirmed case of COVID-19 and also notifies people who have been in close contact with the person who is infected, meaning people who were within six feet for at least 15 minutes or had a direct exposure.

As students across Connecticut head back to school, some school districts are seeing cases of COVID-19, which is forcing them to close. Dr. Thomas Murray, associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, discusses challenges schools face.

The district and the local health department have started contact tracing and those people will be notified directly and advised of appropriate quarantine procedures, according to Connellan.

“I think we can all assume that this will not be the last confirmed case in Southington. It is incumbent upon us all to implement the mitigation strategies recommended by our Public Health officials and medical professionals to help keep one another safe,” Connellan wrote.

Connellan said any contact with the person who has Covid would have happened before Friday morning and the school had already done enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

No additional information was available.