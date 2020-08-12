CIAC Decides to Move Forward With Fall Sports

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided Wednesday to move forward with the fall season for all school sports.

The decision was made by the CIAC Board of Controls after it reviewed recommendations by committees that oversee various sports.

On Monday, the CIAC's Football Committee voted to recommend postponing the season until spring. The Board rejected that recommendation.

Just two weeks ago, the CIAC released a plan for shortened seasons for all fall sports.

CIAC executive director Glen Lungarini said he is happy with the state's health metrics and the low COVID-19 positivity rates in Connecticut.

As it did in the original plan, the CIAC is recommending no fans at school sporting events but will leave that decision up to individual school districts.