CIAC Committee Recommends Postponing Football Season Until Spring

A committee that helps make decisions about high school football in Connecticut recommended on Monday to postpone the football season until the spring, according to multiple sources.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Football Committee met on Monday morning to vote on the recommendation, according to CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini.

The committees for each fall sport have been discussing the viability of playing their seasons under the state's current COVID-19 conditions, Lungarini said.

"The Football Committee met this morning. All sports committees are meeting this week. Any recommendations from individual sports committees will be considered by the board," Lungarini said in a statement to NBC Connecticut.

The move by the Football Committee is only a recommendation and is not official. It would still need final approval from the CIAC Board of Controls.

That board is expected to meet on Wednesday to review the recommendations from all of the high school sports committees.

The recommendation comes a little more than a week after the CIAC released its plan to play high school sports this fall.