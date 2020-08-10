high school football

CIAC Committee Recommends Postponing Football Season Until Spring

NBC Universal, Inc.

A committee that helps make decisions about high school football in Connecticut recommended on Monday to postpone the football season until the spring, according to multiple sources.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Football Committee met on Monday morning to vote on the recommendation, according to CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini.

The committees for each fall sport have been discussing the viability of playing their seasons under the state's current COVID-19 conditions, Lungarini said.

Local

power outages 5 hours ago

One Week After Storm, Thousands Still in the Dark

power outages 9 hours ago

Bethel Official Calls Out Eversource for Lack of Town, PD Power

"The Football Committee met this morning. All sports committees are meeting this week. Any recommendations from individual sports committees will be considered by the board," Lungarini said in a statement to NBC Connecticut.

The move by the Football Committee is only a recommendation and is not official. It would still need final approval from the CIAC Board of Controls.

That board is expected to meet on Wednesday to review the recommendations from all of the high school sports committees.

The recommendation comes a little more than a week after the CIAC released its plan to play high school sports this fall.

This article tagged under:

high school footballCIAC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us