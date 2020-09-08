Hartford

City of Hartford Postpones First Day of School Due to Ransomware Virus

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The City of Hartford is postponing the first day of school after a ransomware virus caused an outage of critical systems on Tuesday.

According to city officials, a ransomware virus caused an outage of critical systems and the restoration of those systems are not complete.

Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the city was able to restore the student information systems around midnight, but could not restore a different system.

Local

first day of school 2 hours ago

Students in Over 4 Dozen Cities, Towns Across Conn. Head Back to School Today

coronavirus in connecticut 10 hours ago

Parents Advised to Take Extra Precautions, Get Their Children Flu Shots During COVID-19

"This includes the system that communicates our transportation routes to our bus company and it is preventing our ability to operate schools on Tuesday," Hartford Public School officials said in part in a statement.

Torres-Rodriguez said the ransomware virus did not have any impact on the student learning platforms.

Officials said there will be no in-person or online learning on Tuesday.

"Everyone at Hartford Public Schools was ready to welcome back our beautiful and capable students in person and remotely," school officials added.

It's unclear when the new first day of school will be.

You can read Hartford Public Schools' full statement in both English and Spanish here.

An investigation into the ransomware virus is underway.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordback to schoolransomware virus
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us