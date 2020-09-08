City of Hartford Postpones First Day of School Due to Ransomware Virus

The City of Hartford is postponing the first day of school after a ransomware virus caused an outage of critical systems on Tuesday.

According to city officials, a ransomware virus caused an outage of critical systems and the restoration of those systems are not complete.

Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the city was able to restore the student information systems around midnight, but could not restore a different system.

"This includes the system that communicates our transportation routes to our bus company and it is preventing our ability to operate schools on Tuesday," Hartford Public School officials said in part in a statement.

Torres-Rodriguez said the ransomware virus did not have any impact on the student learning platforms.

Officials said there will be no in-person or online learning on Tuesday.

"Everyone at Hartford Public Schools was ready to welcome back our beautiful and capable students in person and remotely," school officials added.

It's unclear when the new first day of school will be.

You can read Hartford Public Schools' full statement in both English and Spanish here.

An investigation into the ransomware virus is underway.