Second COVID-19 Case at Naugatuck High School

The school superintendent in Naugatuck notified parents Monday that a second person at Naugatuck High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person was last in the building on Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to Superintendent Chris Montini.
Sept. 9 was the day students and staff were dismissed early after the school learned a student had tested positive for coronavirus and was in the building on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Naugatuck High School was closed for the remainder of last week and students were instructed through online learning. They returned to in-person learning at school on Monday, the same day administrators learned of the second positive case.
According to Montini, the Naugatuck Valley Health District completed a contact tracing investigation involving the second infected individual and determined there was no exposure or risk to others.
Students at Naugatuck High School will continue with in-person learning based on a recommendation from the Naugatuck Valley Health District and the school's medical advisor, Montini said.