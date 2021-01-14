Waterbury Students to Continue Remote Learning Through End of January

Waterbury schools will not resume its hybrid learning model on January 19 as originally planned, according to school superintendent Verna Ruffin.

The decision was made due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I have made the decision to continue virtual learning until we feel that a safe return to in-person learning is possible," Ruffin said in a letter to parents on Thursday.

All students will continue to follow their same start and end times and schools will be in session Monday through Friday.

Students have been remote learning in Waterbury since mid-November and the city had planned to return to the hybrid learning model on January 19.

Ruffin said she would reassess a date to return to the hybrid model and provide an update on January 29.

"I have no doubt that we are all committed to seeing our children flourish again in school. I know my entire staff will continue to work tirelessly towards a hybrid model return as soon as it is safe," Ruffin said.