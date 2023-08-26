Yale students return to Elm City and the Greater New Haven community

“Become a minimalist. Do not pack too much.” That was the advice from Yale University sophomore Judy Nguien.

All over downtown New Haven on Friday, there were signs of Yale students’ return to campus. None more obvious than the U-Haul trucks parked on almost every corner.

“We normally just rented the SUV and tried to go that route and making multiple trips [from storage]. But it was really nice this year to have the U-Haul. It’s not that much more expensive,” said junior Naomi Norbraten from Carrollton, Georgia.

Planning ahead made moving in easy for Norbraten and her roommate Phebian Gray from Conyers, Georgia.

“An ounce of preparation is worth a pound of gold in preventing a headache and back ache,” said Norbraten’s mom Sherri Jordan.

They came ready with the moving truck that they reserved ahead of time, and carts for the heavy stuff to make the big move into their junior year.

“We’re halfway done,” said Gray of her time at Yale. “I’m thinking I don’t need to be an adult. I’m thinking we gotta slow this down somehow.” Jordan agreed.

“It’s hard to believe that two years are down and there’s two years to go,” she said. “It’s been phenomenal. We love it. I hate that she has to go after four years, can we stay?”

Fellow Junior Caroline Fai just pulled in from Newton, Massachusetts and had some of the same feelings.

“I’m coming into it already in the swing of things which is really nice, but I’m kind of sad things are going into the second half, coming to a close,” Fai said. “There’s already a bit of nostalgia mixed in with the excitement.”

The return of Yale students is another opportunity for growth between the Yale community and the City of New Haven.

“As a Yale student it’s often easy to forget that we’re part of a greater city,” said Demilade Omolade, who’s starting sophomore year and plans to study neuroscience. He says volunteering with local community non-profits are on his list this year.

“During my time here at Yale, I do want to make sure that I contribute significantly to the welfare of New Haven.”

At Donut Crazy, there’s a buzz now that the students are back. Manager Tye Edge says they feel like family.

“The kids are here and we’re embracing them like they’re embracing us,” Edge said.

The signatures from Yale students are a way to show that community partnership.

“This is their home, they come here to study. We offer them a place to just relax and chill,” Edge said.

Several students were grabbing snacks Friday afternoon. Senior Caroline Reiner said this is the place to be.

“I woke up this morning pretty hungry and I had to come to Donut Crazy as the first place,” Reiner said.

And there’s more to the menu than the crazy delicious donuts, the sandwiches are a big draw too.

“I usually get my breakfast sandwiches here, and the donuts are more of a dessert or if I have friends over,” Reiner said.

Here’s to coming together for a sweet school year.