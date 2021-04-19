Yale University Will Require Students to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Yale University is preparing for the upcoming school year and undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students who plan to be on campus will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the start of the fall 2021 semester.

The school also expects students who plan to study or work on campus this summer to be vaccinated as soon as vaccinations are available to them.

Yale plans to have a full residential program for undergraduates, on-campus studies for graduate and professional school students and a return to on-campus activities for faculty and staff, depending on public health conditions and guidance from public health experts.

The school said that a “small number of students may not be able to obtain vaccination appointments before they return to campus,” and the school is making provisions to vaccinate them when they arrive.

“We also will make reasonable accommodations for medical and religious exemptions from vaccination,” the statement goes on to say.

Yale is considering whether to require faculty and staff to be vaccinated to return to campus and expects a decision in June.

Wesleyan University is also requiring students to be vaccinated to return to campus in the fall.

Colleges nationwide are divided on vaccination requirements.

Some are requiring vaccinations, some are leaving the decision to students while others believe they can't legally require vaccinations.