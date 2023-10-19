Bad Bunny is coming to Hartford on his tour next year

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will make a stop in Hartford next year as a part of his Most Wanted Tour.

Live Nation announced that he is coming to the XL Center on April 20, 2024. It's one of 47 stops on his new tour.

The Grammy-award winning artist made history with his new album "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" as it became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify in 2023.

So far, the album has been streamed more than 900 million times and its lead track "MONACO" hit number one in 16 countries on Spotify, according to Live Nation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can register for access to tickets now through Oct. 22 by clicking here. Once registration is complete, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to purchase tickets on Oct. 25.

A variety of VIP packages and experiences will be also be available for purchase.

The tour starts on Feb. 21, 2024 and ends in late May. In additional to the show at the XL Center, there will be three concerts in New York City and one in Boston, MA.