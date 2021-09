New Haven school officials said bats were found in a classroom at Ross/Woodward School and students were diverted to a new location for the day as a result.

Students at the school spent the day at the Floyd Little Fieldhouse after a custodian discovered the bats, school officials said.

The school district said kids spent the day doing art projects and physical activity.

Pest control was at the school to address the bat problem, officials said. School is expected to reopen as usual on Monday.